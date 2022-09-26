Australian police probe purported hacker’s ransom demand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier says police are investigating that a purported hacker is already releasing the stolen personal data of its customers and demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the breach affecting 9.8 million people. A Sydney-based cybersecurity writer said the purported hacker released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release more unless Optus paid the ransom. He also said the stolen data appeared to include people’s health care numbers. Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil said she was concerned that Medicare numbers were reported as being ransomed even though they earlier weren’t disclosed as being breached.

