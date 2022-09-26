Latin America development bank axes chief after ethics probe

MIAMI (AP) — Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted to fire its president, Mauricio Claver-Carone. That’s according to a person familiar with the vote. An ethics investigation found he had a relationship with a subordinate. The governors had until Tuesday to vote on whether to sack Claver-Carone, but enough ballots had been cast by Monday to remove the first American to lead the bank. An investigation conducted at the bank board’s request determined that Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by raising the salary of his chief of staff, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Claver-Carone has denied the relationship and says the investigation was seriously flawed.

