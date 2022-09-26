EU, US question Serbia’s EU commitment after Russia deal

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union and the U.S. have questioned Serbia’s commitment to join Europe’s 27-nation bloc after Belgrade signed an agreement with Moscow pledging long-term “consultations” on foreign policy matters amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Serbia’s officials signed the deal last week in New York with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. At the U.N. meeting, most Western delegations shunned Russia’s top diplomat over the country’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. Serbia’s Foreign Ministry has sought to play down the importance of the signed agreement, saying is a “technical” one and relates to bilateral ties and not security issues.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.