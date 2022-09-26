French Greens party boss steps down after abuse accusations
PARIS (AP) — The head of France’s Greens party stepped down from his post Monday after his former partner reportedly accused him of psychological abuse. Julien Bayou’s resignation came amid mounting pressure within his party and broader efforts to hold French politicians accountable for misconduct toward women. Bayou said in a statement that he was resigning from his post as national secretary of the Europe Ecology-The Greens party but wouldn’t quit his parliament seat. Bayou said he was put in an “untenable” and Kafka-like situation aggravated by pressure on social media. He said he wasn’t told directly what he’s accused of. No criminal complaint has been filed.