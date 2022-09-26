Liz Weston: How to cultivate a happier retirement

You may assume that having more money in retirement will make you happier. And you’d probably be right. But finances aren’t the only factor that contributes to a joyful post-employment period. Your health, relationships and sense of purpose play a significant role, too. Plus, research has found that a little bit of optimism can go a long way. If you want to enjoy a happier retirement, start by looking at the things you can control — your outlook on the world, your attitude about aging and your willingness to learn new things.

