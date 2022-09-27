Skip to Content
China former top graft buster indicted on bribery charges

BEIJING (AP) — A former top graft buster at China’s ministry for intelligence and counterintelligence has been indicted on bribery charges. The case comes just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party, whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Wednesday’s indictment of Liu Yanping, who headed the State Security Ministry’s branch of the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, was a further reminder of Xi’s vow to attack corruption “amongst both the flies and tigers.” State media said he accepted “huge” amounts of property from others in return for favors. He had been expelled from the party early this month.

