Amazon Flex warehouse shooting: 1 wounded, suspect dead

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse in Arizona has left one contract worker at the facility wounded and the suspect dead. Authorities say a person who wasn’t an Amazon employee entered the facility premises in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler on Wednesday morning and shot a contracted worker. Police say a second contracted Amazon employee then fatally shot the shooter. Police say the worker who was shot has been hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive. Te other employee wasn’t injured. Police are investigating what led up to the initial shooting and haven’t released the names of the people involved.

