California set to lower incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators are set to vote on changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market. The proposal up for consideration Thursday aims to more evenly spread the cost of energy while helping the state reduce its evening reliance on fossil fuels. Home solar customers get paid by their power companies for selling extra power into the energy grid. But the utilities say those payments are too generous and mean that solar customers aren’t paying their fair share for overall maintenance of the electric grid. Solar companies warn the changes could cripple the industry as the state is trying to move away from fossil fuels.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.