Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to woman who got HPV in car

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico is off the hook for now from paying $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in a car insured by the company. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously to overturn a lower court’s ruling that favored paying the woman. Instead, the state Supreme Court judges said Geico should have had a chance to weigh in sooner and sent the case back to the lower court. A woman identified in court records as M.O. alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

