CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovation on display at the CES tech show in Last Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And some of it was just a little out there. Associated Press journalists spent last week combing cavernous exhibit halls for the most exciting, interesting and unusual tech innovations. Among the tech that caught our eye were electric inline skates from French company AtmosGear and a temporary tattoo printer from South Korean company Prinker.

