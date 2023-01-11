China preparing to expand airline service to United States

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV says Beijing is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the end of anti-virus travel restrictions. China Central Television said U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications covering some 700 flights per week involving 34 countries. It gave no timeline for when normal flights might resume. China suspended most airline flights and other travel into and out of the country following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. The government has dropped most restrictions on movement. On Sunday, the first passengers were allowed to fly into China without being quarantined after arrival.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.