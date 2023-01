CES in Las Vegas gives us a glimpse of where automakers believe vehicles are headed in the future. Edmunds attended this year and reports on the most notable vehicles and what new technology car shoppers might see in the coming years. Here are a few near-term trends we spotted, including a talking car and chameleon-like paint.

