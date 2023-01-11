Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s center-right coalition government says it will present legislation which will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Wednesday that the government wants to alter the law to make it possible “to build more reactors in more places than is possible today.” Sweden’s environmental laws set a cap of 10 reactors, and new nuclear power plants may only be built in places where there are already reactors. Today there are six nuclear reactors at three locations. It is unclear when the government will present the law proposal. The plan is to have the amendment enter into force in March 2024.

