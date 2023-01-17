5 Somali troops die in attack; 21 al-Shabab fighters killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s military says five soldiers and 21 al-Shabab fighters have been killed north of the capital Mogadishu. The al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Hawaadley military on Tuesday. Somalia’s Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rage said the attackers were “repulsed by the brave Somali soldiers who were on high alert” and added that a senior military official was among those killed. A soldier told The Associated Press that the military had prior intelligence about the attack. Somalia’s government is currently leading what is being described as the most significant offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group in more than a decade.

