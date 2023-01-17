EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on the brink of hitting its legal borrowing limit on Thursday. In response, the Treasury Department plans to launch “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. That may sound ominous. But the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Because the debt cap limits the issuance of government bonds, these workarounds would shift money among accounts to keep the government open through at least June. President Joe Biden and Congress are supposed to use that additional time to work out an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. These talks often grow heated and go down to the wire. But there have been roughly 80 deals to raise or suspend the borrowing cap since the 1960s.

