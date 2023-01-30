Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:01 AM

Rashada case in Florida highlights issues in NIL, recruiting

KTVZ

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Using name, image and likeness compensation to recruit college athletes is still very much against NCAA rules. The recent de-commitment from Florida by blue chip quarterback Jaden Rashada shows that NIL is definitely a factor in decisions. Booster-funded collectives are taking on a big role in compensating athletes. Schools can only hope they are acting within the rules and in their best interest. Inserting a third-party in the recruiting process between coaches and recruits has only complicated things. Experts say the collectives should focus on athletes who are already on campus.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

