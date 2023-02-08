Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have advanced proposals to strip Disney of its self-governing status, expand a controversial migrant transportation program and strengthen prosecutions tied to the state’s election police unit. The bills cleared separate committees and the Senate on Wednesday. The measures come as part of a special legislative session centered on the priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as he focuses on cultural issues ahead of his expected 2024 White House run. The proposals still face additional legislative hearings before they reach final passage, though they are expected to pass in the GOP-dominated statehouse.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.