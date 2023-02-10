Super Bowl betting confusing? The AP shows you how to do it

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting is now legal in two-thirds of the country, and more Americans than ever before have an opportunity to place a legal bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl. With sports betting ads blitzing the airwaves with come-ons and promotions, things might be a bit confusing, especially for first-time bettors or those who don’t fully understand how things work. Two of the most popular bets are on the point spread and the total. The point spread is the number of points by which a team must win the game in order for the bet to be a winner. The total, also known as the over/under, is the total number of points scored by both teams.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.