NBA keeps eye on regional networks, unveils new app options

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The NBA is keeping a constant eye on the status of the financial problems that some regional sports networks are trying to address. There does not appear to be immediate concern about what will happen if the owner of those networks files for bankruptcy. Los Angeles Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer says that the league provides teams with updates on the situation involving Diamond Sports Group, which is the largest owner of regional sports networks with rights to 42 professional teams — including 16 NBA clubs. Diamond skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Wednesday. That could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing.

