Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 7:27 AM

New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June

KTVZ

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new estimate finds the U.S. could face an unprecedented default on its obligations as soon as early June if Congress does not act to lift the debt limit. The projection from the Bipartisan Policy Center says the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit as soon as the summer or early fall of 2023.  The think tank previously had predicted that the “extraordinary measures” that U.S. Treasury uses to pay the government’s bills would not be exhausted before the third quarter of 2023. The center’s director of economic policy says the new projections reflect “considerable uncertainty in our nation’s current economic outlook.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content