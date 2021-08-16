Trial blocked by police data loss; murder suspect released

AP National News

DALLAS (AP) — A murder suspect has been released from jail after his trial was postponed when Dallas police revealed they had lost a massive amount of criminal data. The Dallas Morning News reports a masked Jonathan Pitts wore an ankle monitor Monday as he walked from the Frank Crowley Courts Building adjoining Dallas County’s main jail. The newspaper said he did not respond to its reporter’s questions. A judge granted Pitts bond after prosecutors said they weren’t prepared to go to trial Thursday as scheduled. Prosecutors said they needed time to ensure Pitts case evidence wasn’t among the lost data.