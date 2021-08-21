Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll
By JULIE PACE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has ticked down and Americans are taking a notably less positive view of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden’s overall job approval rating dipping from 59% last month to 54%. The public’s assessment of his handling of the pandemic has fallen even further, down from 66% support in July to 54% now. That coincides with increased COVID-19 cases in the United States and stalled vaccination rates. The decline in support also comes as other storm clouds gather over Biden’s presidency, most notably the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan
