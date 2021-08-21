Not giving up: Afghan relatives in UK reach out for help

AP National News

By JO KEARNEY and PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The last week has been a frantic mix of fear and frustration for people in west London with family members trying to get out of Afghanistan. Many are seeking advice and information from an organization established to support Afghan and Central Asian refugees the same year a U.S.-led international force drove the Taliban from power after the 9/11 attacks. Now that the Taliban are back in control of Afghanistan, a 52-year-old man in London says he would do anything to fulfill his sister’s pleas to get her out of Kabul. Like other nations, Britain is racing to evacuate Afghan allies as well as its own nationals from Afghanistan.