Police: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Texas cops

AP National News

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges. Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said Saturday that 34-year-old George Michael Mireles died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex. Police say officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for. Birkenfeld said in a statement that police later learned Mireles also was wanted on a felony drug charge. Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.