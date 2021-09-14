Global stocks mixed as growth concerns weigh on sentiment

AP National News

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks are flat while Asian markets declined after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant. London and Frankfurt opened little-changed. Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo retreated. Wall Street futures were higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index fell despite data showing consumer prices rose at their slowest rate in seven months in August. Hong Kong-traded shares in Macau casinos plunged following reports of a possible crackdown on the industry in the former Portuguese colony and gambling center.