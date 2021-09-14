Facebook: Gov’s page was not taken down because of content

AP National News

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Facebook has indicated the campaign page of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was briefly taken down after it was mistakenly flagged as an imposter account. But the social media giant says the site was restored Tuesday morning after the error was detected and that the step was not related to any content on the page. The Republican governor suggested, however, that the move was prompted by her staunch criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate. The governor’s campaign issued a statement calling Facebook’s explanation a “nonsense excuse.” Ivey has strongly encouraged peopled to get vaccinated though she’s among Republican leaders nationwide who have vowed resistance to Biden’s mandate.