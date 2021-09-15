Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased

AP National News

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s attorney general says a civil rights investigation that began amid outrage over the death of Elijah McClain has found that a suburban Denver police department has a pattern of racially biased policing. Attorney General Phil Weiser said Wednesday that the investigation found the Aurora Police Department has long had a culture in which officers treat people of color — especially Black people — differently than white people. The investigation was the first of its kind launched under a sweeping police accountability law passed in Colorado amid protests over the killing of George Floyd. Weiser’s office is also prosecuting three police officers and two paramedics on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault charges in McClain’s death.