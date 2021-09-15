Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

AP National News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Afghanistan that had been halted after the Taliban assumed power, news agencies reported. The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that a charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul. It said a second flight from northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too. The flights were from the Mahan Air Airbus fleet. Iran stopped flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.