Published 4:07 AM

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Afghanistan that had been halted after the Taliban assumed power, news agencies reported. The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that a charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul. It said a second flight from northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too.  The flights were from the Mahan Air Airbus fleet. Iran stopped flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.

