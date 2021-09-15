Libya’s interim premier arrives in Cairo for talks on ties

AP National News

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official say Libya’s interim prime minister has arrived in Cairo for talks on future ties between the two African neighbors. Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was greeted at the Cairo airport on Wednesday by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly. The Libyan premier heads his country’s delegation in talks on the so-called Egyptian-Libyan Joint Higher Committee, which focuses on trade and other cooperation. The visit comes less than five months after Madbouly became the most senior Egyptian official to visit Libya since the oil-rich country plunged into chaos in 2011.