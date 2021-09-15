Sand, Catan, piñatas lead Toy Hall of Fame finalists

AP National News

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Cabbage Patch Kids touched off the first big holiday toy craze nearly 40 years ago. Now the dolls are among 12 finalists vying for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame. The finalists were announced Wednesday at The Strong museum in Rochester, which houses the hall. The finalists also include five games: Battleship, Risk, The Settlers of Catan, Mahjong and billiards. Rounding out the list are the pinata, sand, toy fire truck, American Girl Dolls, Masters of the Universe and Fisher-Price Corn Popper. Three will be inducted in November. Fans are invited to weigh in as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot that closes Sept. 22.