Arizona official seeks probe after voter data posted online

AP National News

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is asking Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were posted online. Voter registration records known as the “voter file” are available to the public, but it’s a felony to post the information on the Internet. Richer said in a statement Thursday that he trusts Brnovich to look into the issue and take any necessary action. He did not name the group responsible, but an expansive list of voters was accessible Thursday afternoon on a website posting podcasts, articles and other materials in support of the Republican Party.