Catholic orphanage’s ex-residents ask church to fund therapy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some of the residents of a long-closed Vermont orphanage want the Catholic Church to pay for therapy as they continue to recover from what they felt was the abuse most of which occurred more than half a century ago. A handful of the members of the group that calls itself The Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage held a meeting Thursday at a South Burlington hotel where they sought to find ways to recover from the abuse that many say they suffered at the ends of the staff. Last year top Vermont law enforcement officials said that children at the orphanage were abused and law enforcement failed to protect the children.