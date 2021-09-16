France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

AP National News

By ANGELA CHARLTON and BABA AHMED

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French officials say the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara died of wounds from a drone strike that hit him on a motorcycle last month in southern Mali. The French-led operation involved backup from U.S., EU, Malian and Nigerien military forces. The French government did not disclose how they identified him as Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, whose group has terrorized the region. The claim could not be independently verified. France declared the killing a major victory against jihadists in Africa and justification for years of anti-extremist efforts in the Sahel. Experts say the group has been seriously hit but could name a new leader.