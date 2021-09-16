Hezbollah brings Iran fuel to Lebanon despite US sanctions

AP National News

By FADI TAWIL and BILAL HUSSEIN

Associated Press

AL-AIN, Lebanon (AP) — A convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian diesel has arrived from Syria to Lebanon. The delivery was organized by the militant Hezbollah group to ease crippling fuel shortages in the crisis-hit Mediterranean country. The shipment violates U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV says 20 tanker trucks, each carrying 50,000 liters, or 13,210 gallons, crossed the Syrian-Lebanese border on Thursday and were on their way to the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek where Hezbollah will start distributing the fuel.