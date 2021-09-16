Hopkins converts 2nd chance, Washington beats Giants 30-29

AP National News

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins made a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down, and Washington defeated the New York Giants 30-29. Hopkins missed his first attempt to win the game, but he was given a reprieve when Dexter Lawrence was flagged for being offside. His next attempt was good, giving Washington a wild victory and quarterback Taylor Heinicke another moment in the sun. Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns.