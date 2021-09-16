Philippines’ Duterte will ‘die first’ before facing ICC

AP National News

By JOEAL CALUPITAN and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s top legal adviser has lashed out at the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity during his bloody war on drugs, accusing the body of being used as a pawn by the popular leader’s political opponents as an election nears. Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo alleged Thursday that the Netherlands-based international court was “being utilized as a political and propaganda apparatus” by Duterte’s political opponents. Duterte’s spokesman says the president says “he’ll die first before he faces any international courts.” Amnesty International welcomed the ICC announcement, saying “human rights should be at the center of discussions when the Philippines chooses its next leaders.”