German police detain 4 on Yom Kippur after synagogue threat

AP National News

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy and three other people have been detained in connection with a suspected plan for an Islamic extremist attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen. The detentions took place Thursday on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, and two years after a deadly attack in another German city on the Yom Kippur holiday. Police cordoned off the synagogue on Wednesday and a worship service planned for the evening was called off. The interior minister of the state where Hagen is located said officials had received “very serious and concrete information” that there could be an attack on the synagogue during Yom Kippur.