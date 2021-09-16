‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ streaming seek Emmy Awards glory

AP National News

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The miniature statutes given at the Emmy Awards on Sunday can be an outsized boon to egos, careers and guessing games. Will “The Mandalorian” bow to “The Crown” as best drama series? Can the feel-good comedy “Ted Lasso” charm its way into freshman glory? Will Jean Smart be honored as best comedy actress for “Hacks”? But there’s more at stake when TV’s makers convene to honor themselves at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The ceremony is a snapshot of an industry morphing into its 21st-century form, streaming, and who we see or don’t see on the small screen. The Emmys air Sunday on CBS.