2 charged with murder of N Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

LONDON (AP) — Police have charged two men with the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead as she covered rioting in Londonderry in 2019. Gearoid Cavanagh, 33, and Jordan Devine, 21, appeared in court Friday. They are charged with murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs, arson and riot. McKee, who was 29, was observing anti-police rioting in the city, also known as Derry, when she was hit by gunfire in April 2019. A small paramilitary group, the New IRA, took responsibility. Prosecutors say the two defendants are alleged to have been with the gunman who fired the fatal shot. A judge released them on bail until Oct. 7.