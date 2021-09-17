2nd Dutch minister quits over handling of Kabul evacuations

AP National News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch defense minister has resigned, a day after parliament passed a motion of censure against her for her handling of chaotic evacuations from Kabul of translators who worked for Dutch forces in Afghanistan. Ank Bijleveld is the second minister in the Netherlands’ caretaker coalition government to resign over the evacuations, following Foreign Affairs Minister Sigrid Kaag. The foreign minister resigned immediately after a parliamentary censure motion was passed Thursday night. Bijleveld initially said she would remain in office but quit Friday afternoon amid political debate about why she refused to follow Kaag’s example.