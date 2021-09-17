Cambodian leader boasts he barged into opposition video call

AP National News

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s prime minister has boasted of barging uninvited into a video conference call hosted by his political opponents. Hun Sen, an enthusiastic user of social media, says he intruded into a Zoom call made by his opponents to warn them that he and his spies were keeping a close eye on them. Hun Sen suddenly appeared on the Zoom call held earlier this month by former members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was dissolved in 2017 by a Cambodian court. Clips of part of the video intrusion have been circulating on social media. They show Hun Sen speaking for 12 minutes with a former opposition lawmaker.