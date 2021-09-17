Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death

AP National News

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally. A special prosecutor on Friday announced the felony charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain. Davis shot Brittain during a traffic stop June 23. Davis, who is white, was fired in July for not turning on his body camera until the shooting occurred. The arrest affidavit says Davis told investigators he shot Brittain after the teen reached into the back of his truck and did not comply with his commands to show his hands. Brittain was eulogized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd’s family.