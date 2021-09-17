Guinea says it won’t let detained ex-president leave country

AP National News

By BOUBACAR DIALLO and KRISTA LARSON

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s ruling junta says that deposed President Alpha Conde won’t be leaving the country into exile. The military leaders behind this month’s coup said late Friday they wanted to dismiss rumors that an exit was being negotiated for the former president. A visiting delegation led by the presidents of Ghana and Ivory Coast sought to step up the pressure on the junta Friday to release Conde from detention. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS already has announced targeted sanctions against the junta leaders, including travel bans and the freezing of assets. They are calling for Conde’s immediate release from junta custody and an agreement to form a civilian transitional government.