Poland’s, Lithuania’s PMs discuss higher security, migration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania say tighter security at their borders with Belarus is the best way of easing pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect the “hybrid attack” from Belarus to continue. European Union member countries in the region, as well as other EU leaders, say migrant inflows constitute a hybrid attack by Belarus against the whole of the 27-member bloc. Lithuania’s Ingrida Simonyte and Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday discussed ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing security on the EU’s eastern border, as well issues linked to the situation in Afghanistan.