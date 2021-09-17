Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

AP National News

By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at the U.S. Capitol in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. They’re working to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says it’s difficult to say whether threats of violence for the Saturday event are credible, but “chatter” online and elsewhere has been similar to intelligence that was missed in January.