Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:34 AM

System outage grounds United flights briefly

KTVZ

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights. The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA. The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.” It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content