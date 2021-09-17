Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s 1st private crew

AP National News

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Tom Cruise is getting a sneak preview of what it’s like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a private call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up. Last year, NASA confirmed it was in talks with Cruise about visiting the International Space Station for filming. SpaceX would provide the lift, just like it did Wednesday for the billionaire up there now with two contest winners and a health care worker. Their three-day flight is due to end Saturday night with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast.