Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home unless their jobs cannot be filled by men. The mayor on Sunday was detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers. In recent days, the new Taliban government issued several decrees rolling back the rights of girls and women. Witnesses, meanwhile, said an explosion targeted a Taliban vehicle in the provincial city of Jalalabad, the second such deadly blast in as many days in the Islamic State stronghold.