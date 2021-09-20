Lawyer says US journalist in Myanmar jail seems disheartened

AP National News

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The lawyer for U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, jailed in Myanmar for almost four months, says his client appeared disheartened during a court hearing Monday. Fenster has been charged with incitement, an offense for which he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. Fenster was detained on May 24 at Yangon International Airport as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Monday’s hearing was held to extend Fenster’s pretrial detention and set Oct. 4 for his next appearance.