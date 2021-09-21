J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response
LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed. J&J said in a statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55.
